Courageous Pastors, Hate Speech Laws & the Future of Faith in Canada | Pastor Brett Esslinger

What happens when pastors are pressured to stay silent — and parts of both the Old and New testament are labeled “hate speech”?
In this important conversation, Pastor Brett Esslinger joins us to discuss the growing tension between Canada’s hate-speech laws and freedom of faith, why courage is needed in this moment, and how Christians can respond with courage and grace.
*In this episode, you’ll hear about:*
* The concerns pastors have about preaching biblical truth in today’s legal climate
* How hate-speech legislation could affect sermons, churches, and Christian expression
* Why silence is not the answer — and what courageous leadership looks like now
* How believers can stand firm while remaining loving, lawful, and wise
* A call to prayer and engagement for Canada’s future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8t33kcms1Pc
