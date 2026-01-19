Courageous Pastors, Hate Speech Laws & the Future of Faith in Canada | Pastor Brett Esslinger

*Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844. | Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908*





What happens when pastors are pressured to stay silent — and parts of both the Old and New testament are labeled “hate speech”?





In this important conversation, Pastor Brett Esslinger joins us to discuss the growing tension between Canada’s hate-speech laws and freedom of faith, why courage is needed in this moment, and how Christians can respond with courage and grace.





*In this episode, you’ll hear about:*





* The concerns pastors have about preaching biblical truth in today’s legal climate

* How hate-speech legislation could affect sermons, churches, and Christian expression

* Why silence is not the answer — and what courageous leadership looks like now

* How believers can stand firm while remaining loving, lawful, and wise

* A call to prayer and engagement for Canada’s future





