Courageous Pastors, Hate Speech Laws & the Future of Faith in Canada | Pastor Brett Esslinger
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
3 views • 4 days ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844. | Call for prayer: 1-866-885-4908*


What happens when pastors are pressured to stay silent — and parts of both the Old and New testament are labeled “hate speech”?


In this important conversation, Pastor Brett Esslinger joins us to discuss the growing tension between Canada’s hate-speech laws and freedom of faith, why courage is needed in this moment, and how Christians can respond with courage and grace.


*In this episode, you’ll hear about:*


* The concerns pastors have about preaching biblical truth in today’s legal climate

* How hate-speech legislation could affect sermons, churches, and Christian expression

* Why silence is not the answer — and what courageous leadership looks like now

* How believers can stand firm while remaining loving, lawful, and wise

* A call to prayer and engagement for Canada’s future


👉 *Watch the full segment here:*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8t33kcms1Pc


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newsletter-form/sign-up-for-our-newsletter-146


*FIND US AT:*


🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa74lXt5UbESEYNsk3

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faytene-tv/id1502455295

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#ReligiousFreedom #FreedomOfFaith #Canada #Pastors #HateSpeechLaws #ChristianLeadership #FaithAndCulture #ChurchInCanada #FreeSpeech #CourageousFaith

canadafreespeechpastorsreligiousfreedomfaithandculturechristianleadershipfreedomoffaithhatespeechlawschurchincanadacourageousfaith
