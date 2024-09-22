Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Dakini Oracle Reading for 22nd of September, 2024

What is our true Self?





Since we are creator beings, abundance is in our nature and if we innerstand this and connect again to our true abilities, to our divine nature, life will change and we are the ones creating consciously and are not anymore victims to unconscious creation because we give our creative power away! Take back your power!





Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.

She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.





