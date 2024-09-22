BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Oracle Reading for 22nd of September, 2024
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 7 months ago

Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Dakini Oracle Reading for 22nd of September, 2024

What is our true Self?


Since we are creator beings, abundance is in our nature and if we innerstand this and connect again to our true abilities, to our divine nature, life will change and we are the ones creating consciously and are not anymore victims to unconscious creation because we give our creative power away! Take back your power!


Here you find the images: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove


Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.

She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.


Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings


Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

   Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

   Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17


Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/SilverDove11

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/@katharinabless5425


Keywords
abundancepearls of wisdomanswering questionsquality of timecreate vs react
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy