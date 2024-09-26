Identifying Common Causes of Tooth Decay in Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tooth decay is a significant concern for children. In this video, we explore the main causes, including poor oral hygiene, sugary diets, and the impact of bottle feeding. Learn how to spot early signs of decay and the importance of regular dental visits. Schedule an appointment with Skye Canyon Pediatric Dentist at 702-660-7099, and find more information https://www.desertkidsdental.com/post/spot-early-tooth-decay-children