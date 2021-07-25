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MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE KNOWS WHY FOX NEWS, REPUBLICANS SUDDENLY PUSHING SHOTS
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17151 views • July 25, 2021
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Marjorie Taylor Greene Knows Why FOX News, Republicans Suddenly Pushing Shots https://rumble.com/vk8jku-marjorie-taylor-greene-knows-why-fox-news-republicans-suddenly-pushing-shot.html
Quote: "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not shy about voicing her opinion, and speculated as to why people like Governor Ron DeSantis, FOX News anchors and other Republican 'leaders' may be suddenly pushing the shots being called 'vaccines', despite alarming data that proves the injections to be of serious risk to your life. www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com "
Marjorie Taylor Greene Knows Why FOX News, Republicans Suddenly Pushing Shots https://rumble.com/vk8jku-marjorie-taylor-greene-knows-why-fox-news-republicans-suddenly-pushing-shot.html
Quote: "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not shy about voicing her opinion, and speculated as to why people like Governor Ron DeSantis, FOX News anchors and other Republican 'leaders' may be suddenly pushing the shots being called 'vaccines', despite alarming data that proves the injections to be of serious risk to your life. www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com "
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