[Bidan]'s Bail-Out Struck Down

SCOTUS Rejects Student Loan Bail-Outs

* Christian Hartsock, chief investigative journalist at Project Veritas, joins us to discuss Team Biden’s ‘Plan B’ to get around this Supreme Court ruling.

* Video reveals the regime’s lawless back-up plot to end monthly student loan payments — and transfer this debt burden to American taxpayers.

* They had already planned, in advance, their next unconstitutional work-around (read: wealth confiscation).





• Revealed: Biden Administration’s Secret Back-Up Student Loan Program To Circumvent Supreme Court Ruling





The Stew Peters Show | 5 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2yc50k-project-veritas-investigator-speaks-out-bidens-secret-plan-to-subvert-scotu.html

