Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Bidan]'s Bail-Out Struck Down
channel image
Son of the Republic
486 Subscribers
155 views
Published 21 hours ago

SCOTUS Rejects Student Loan Bail-Outs

* Christian Hartsock, chief investigative journalist at Project Veritas, joins us to discuss Team Biden’s ‘Plan B’ to get around this Supreme Court ruling.

* Video reveals the regime’s lawless back-up plot to end monthly student loan payments — and transfer this debt burden to American taxpayers.

* They had already planned, in advance, their next unconstitutional work-around (read: wealth confiscation).


Revealed: Biden Administration’s Secret Back-Up Student Loan Program To Circumvent Supreme Court Ruling


The Stew Peters Show | 5 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2yc50k-project-veritas-investigator-speaks-out-bidens-secret-plan-to-subvert-scotu.html

Keywords
corruptionscotussupreme courtjoe bidenusurydebt forgivenessloan forgivenessstudent debtstudent loanhigher educationlawlessnesssubversionracketdebt cancellationwealth transferstew petersdebt enslavementcash cowbail-outchristian hartsockloan scam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket