🪆 The Most Censored Story in Humanity’s History (& It Isn’t Even Close) #Shorts #archons #Goddess

Cali and Juice aren’t discovering love; they’re discovering they’ve always been in love—since the dawn of creation.





In this page-turner of a sci-fi tale set in an Orwellian future seeded in the dystopian present, resistance to the Archons appears futile … that is, until the Goddess and her consort spectacularly reappear straight out of ancient Gnosticism to take on the control matrix of the Fatherland.





Will the Luminous Child awaken in humanity before it’s too late?





“A thought-provoking and absorbing dystopian tale with a New Age touch [that] balances the exploration of human relationships with environmental, social, and political issues … CALI THE DESTROYER is an illuminating and deep read, and the result is a must-read tale in tune with contemporary concerns that it dresses up as an Orwellian future.” Readers’ Favorite





“When a book resonates and reminds one of experiences, thoughts and dreams, you know how special it is. CALI THE DESTROYER is a veritable rollercoaster ride of excitement … Think THE CELESTINE PROPHECY meets MISSION IMPOSSIBLE and we’re close! CALI THE DESTROYER shows us our possible future if we allow evil to continue and overcome us. This ‘faction’-filled book illuminates from the first chapter. Cali’s reality blurs with our own and gives us the vision and hope that, collectively, we have the power to create a beautiful world. Sol Luckman has more than a few messages to share where the healing of one’s self is just the start. I think this book has huge potential. I think I will read it again!” Sean Maguire, Author, OUT OF THE BAG





“CALI THE DESTROYER is a journey into Gnosticism and the mystery schools … It certainly is refreshing to read a novel that is educational as well as entertaining. As an author myself, I understand the importance of incorporating an important message into the framework of a novel. Sol has done this exceptionally well. Take a journey into Gnosticism and other ancient traditions through this novel, and use it as a spring board into further research and enlightenment!” Roger Gilbert, Author, LISTEN TO THE WIND SPEAK FROM THE HEART





