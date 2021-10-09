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Graphene Oxide is the black goo and Mechanically Moving Particles in Vaxxed Blood
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281 views • October 09, 2021
Graphene Oxide is the black goo and Mechanically Moving Particles in Vaxxed Blood
Graphene Oxide and Particles Moving Mechanically in Vaxxed Blood
https://www.roxytube.com/v/QN71os
Dr. Botha Finds Foreign Particles, Black Matter and Particles Moving Mechanically in Vaxxed Blood
Graphene Oxide is the black goo and Particles Moving Mechanically in Vaxxed Blood
https://www.roxytube.com/v/mgSbX4
The predictive programming to tell us this has been out there for years. Think about what this is doing inside people's bodies. Source: A call for an uprising. Just look at the 1958 movie The Blob. Also check out https://patents.google.com/patent/US6506148B2/en
Graphene Oxide and Particles Moving Mechanically in Vaxxed Blood
https://www.roxytube.com/v/QN71os
Dr. Botha Finds Foreign Particles, Black Matter and Particles Moving Mechanically in Vaxxed Blood
Graphene Oxide is the black goo and Particles Moving Mechanically in Vaxxed Blood
https://www.roxytube.com/v/mgSbX4
The predictive programming to tell us this has been out there for years. Think about what this is doing inside people's bodies. Source: A call for an uprising. Just look at the 1958 movie The Blob. Also check out https://patents.google.com/patent/US6506148B2/en
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