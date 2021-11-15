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If you're still wondering what the aim of multiculturalism and diversity is, then here's your answer.. otherwise this is a reminder. Blair: "When are we multicultural enough?"
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42 views • November 15, 2021
If you're still wondering what the aim of multiculturalism and diversity is, then here's your answer.. otherwise this is a reminder.
Blair: "When are we multicultural enough?"
Jew: "It doesn't end, believe it or not, for you (White people), history ends, history ends and doesn't change."
Blair: "When are we multicultural enough?"
Jew: "It doesn't end, believe it or not, for you (White people), history ends, history ends and doesn't change."
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