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AOC Lies About In Capitol Building; JP Morgan & Manipulated Paper Silver 2/4/2021
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30 views • February 05, 2021
Caught again... #AOC found to in fact NOT to have been in the Capitol building as she claimed, but in her office 10 mins away... Also, #silver update... #JPMorgan has historically had to pay $960 million in fines for manipulating the price of silver to keep it low in the past. Almost every silver dealer is nearly sold out of real silver. And yet the price is staying at a ridiculously low amount. Why? I will tell you why, because they just dumped 1.6 billion of "paper" (aka fake) silver ounces into the market in order to manipulate the price, to keep it low. Many are speculating, that it is impossible they actually have anything whatsoever to backup those 1.6 billion ounces they are claiming they have on paper. Folks, you are witnessing fraud unfold right before your eyes and it's all going to collapse. If you can get your hands on silver at this price, go do so right now. But keep in mind that the premiums are through the roof, because the premiums represent the actual price of real silver. The day has dawned where we are going to see a decoupling of paper silver, from real silver and the price will skyrocket. The boat man has come calling for these big banks, and JP Morgan's name is at the top of the list.
Sprott Article on Silver:
https://renaissancemen.org/2021/02/02/why-the-silver-longs-and-eric-sprott-can-defeat-the-silver-shorts-an-education-in-4d-chess/

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