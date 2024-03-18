Mar 18, 2024 - Bloodbath Hoax: News Media Knowingly Lied About President Trump’s Remarks

Hundreds of millions of people around the world were shocked over the weekend by newspaper headlines and television news reports that former President Donald Trump warned there will be a bloodbath in America if he is not elected in 2024. Anybody who saw the headlines or heard the TV or radio news reports immediately imagined that Mr. Trump was calling for revolution in the streets if he fails to beat Joe Biden in November. It turned out to be a massive news media hoax.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 03/18/2024