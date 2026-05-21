Smotrich: 'Arrest warrants are declaration of war' – then announces more war crimes



He is wanted by the ICC for crimes against Palestinians. His response is to order the evacuation of another Palestinian village: Khan al-Ahmar.



💬 "This is only the beginning," he promises.

Adding:

🚨🇮🇷 Iran warns next war 'will go BEYOND the region'



The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned the US and Israel that Tehran did not use its full military might during weeks of fighting in March.

👉 The IRGC said that although “the two most expensive armies in the world” attacked Iran with full force, Tehran deliberately held back much of its military potential.



💬 “If aggression against Iran is repeated,” the statement warned, “the regional war that was promised will this time spread beyond the region.”

The IRGC also threatened “crushing blows in places you cannot imagine.”



💬 “We are men of war,” it said. “You will see our power on the battlefield — not in empty statements and social media posts.”