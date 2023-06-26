Endless Corruption

Deep State Protecting Hunter [Bidan]

* Hunter is [was] a worthless parasite who frequently cashed in on his father’s status.

* John Zadrozny from America First Policy Institute joins us to discuss the treasonous Biden crime family.

* The FBI & DOJ ensure that our criminal class of elites will never face justice.

* Patriots face two uphill battles: we must (a) win elections again and (b) have people in power with the political will to prosecute powerful global criminals.





The Stew Peters Show | 26 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2winy6-deep-state-protecting-hunter-biden-corrupt-fbi-and-doj-ensure-criminal-elit.html