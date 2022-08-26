Sichuan Region Extends Electricity Restrictions and Production Shutdown Due to Extreme Heat

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https://gnews.org/post/p1dcpc9f4
Extreme weather in many parts of China have caused problems in agricultural production and electricity supply. The CCP, Chinese Communist Party’s Central Weather Station has issued a red alert with high temperatures exceeding 40℃, or 104℉ in Sichuan province, Jianghan (江汉) Plain and the south of the Yangtze River for the 11th consecutive days. Extreme heat has caused wildfires near the Communist China’s biggest city Chongqing in Banan (巴南) district. The Jialing (嘉陵) River bed at the confluence with the Yangtze River is exposed, and the bottom of Poyang (鄱阳) Lake in Jiangxi is dried up