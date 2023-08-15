Create New Account
Former Marxist Turned Trump Voter Explains How to Defeat the Globalists | Zero Hour
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

Former Marxist Turned Trump Voter Explains How to Defeat the Globalists | Zero Hour | Ep 9


He went from being a Marxist in September to a full MAGA Trump voter in November. How did scholar and author Michael Rectenwald make such a radical transition? More importantly, what insights can he provide as a former Marxist on how to dismantle and defeat globalism? Michael Rectenwald sits down with James Poulos in this episode of "Zero Hour" to offer his unique perspective on how to thwart the statists who seek to control our lives.


