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Kim Dotcom Bullish on Bitcoin Cash (BCH) - Expects $3000+ in 2021
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44 views • December 18, 2020
Kim Dotcom just made a price prediction for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), stating the Bitcoin version will surpass $3000 USD in 2021. The Internet Entrepreneur and Political Activist said as "more and more vendors accept crypto, vendors want low fees and fast transactions" and this is his reasoning for being bullish on Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
https://bitcoinbch.com/blog/Kim-Dotcom-Bullish-On-Bitcoin-Cash-(BCH).html
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Donate: https://cointr.ee/bitcoinbch
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
https://bitcoinbch.com/blog/Kim-Dotcom-Bullish-On-Bitcoin-Cash-(BCH).html
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Donate: https://cointr.ee/bitcoinbch
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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