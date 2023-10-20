Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kari Lake: We're on the verge of World War III
channel image
NewsClips
3742 Subscribers
90 views
Published 20 hours ago

Kari Lake blasts President Joe Biden's speech to the nation from the Oval Office, the rising tension around the world and Biden's failed border policy that is putting American's at risk and more on NEWSMAX's "Eric Bolling The Balance"

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket