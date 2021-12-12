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Maricopa County Misdirection “The Cabal” Wins And The Worshipers Of jesus Loose Again.
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81 views • December 12, 2021
Nothing happened in Maricopa County and why did I know that in the beginning. Because The Scriptures Say that they pray to the same demons as the Demon-Rats pray to. Why would you expect justice from God's Enemies???
If you keep praising God's rivals why do you expect a different outcome?
If you keep praising God's rivals why do you expect a different outcome?
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