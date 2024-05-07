CNN Compares Campus Protesters To Nazis In Stunning Propaganda Segment
Caitlin Johnstone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr4NchQfORo
I Oppose Israel's Atrocities In Gaza Because I'm Not A Psychopath
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJGNSj1DvOk
The Destruction Of Gaza SHOULD Be Radicalizing People
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Go6JiXVd9jk&t
CNN Compares Campus Protesters To Nazis In Stunning Propaganda Segment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Q7SgUSvNGg
Gaza Shows Us The Difference Between Evil Autocracies And Free Democracies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.