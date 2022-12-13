FREEWILL, VACCINES & ETERNAL LIFE

The Saints must stand on the Word of God, His righteousness, holiness. We are saved to be a light shining in a dark world. When the church does not stand on God's truth, telling the saints it is God's will to be injected with Gene altering drugs, you who push these lies are in danger of Hell fire. The saints that have taken the injections must repnt, confess their sin to the Lord and ask for mercy. If you have taken these experimental drugs that defile the Temple of God (your body) and refuse to repent you are in danger of damnation. God is not mocked, whatsoever a man sows hea must reap. https://www.brighteon.com/561ebefd-3687-44f0-90a5-537eba07b366 Defiling the Temple of God

