Hack your health with Dr. Sarah Pugh

You are solar powered as much as food powered

This was a great discussion with Dr. Sarah Pugh, Quantum Biologist, and much more.

We discussed a lot in this interview, and to be hones it left me with more questions.

We spoke about dietary fat, disease, including cancer causes, cholesterol, the fitness industry, light, addiction, life hacks for better health, and more.





There is a lot of information here to unpack, so you may need to watch it more than once. But it is well worth the time.





