WTF'S EVENING TYRANNY REPORT 05-11-2021

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Another young and healthy person with blood clots after injection as the government and big pharma start to push it on the young! Bette Midler is a disgusting human being normally worthy of anyones time but this one is needed to be seen and discussed. The New York Times calls out the cdc on some covid related guidelines and while this is not a win by any means it is a great starter for those on the fence.
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Article Links:
https://greatgameindia.com/basketball-player-vaccine-blood-clots/
https://summit.news/2021/05/11/unhinged-leftist-bette-middler-calls-for-unvaccinated-kids-to-be-killed/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/nyt-calls-out-cdc-over-bullsit-covid-guidance
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