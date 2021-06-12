Police Crack Down on Student Protests in Several Colleges in China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Students in several colleges in China protest school policy. These colleges are undergoing restructuring to become professional schools. The students are outraged because they will graduate with vocational school degrees instead of bachelor’s degrees. SWAT and riot police brutally crackdown on the demonstrating students.