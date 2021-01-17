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Harm of wearing Maaks
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211 views • January 17, 2021
Sooo the big question is why are mask so important to wear per the CDC, Fauci, leftist, etc..... well if they’re thinking scientifically and basing everything off of science than they are trying to weaken our immune system.
were breathing in carbon dioxide causing us to be Hypoxic. We stressing our bodies out fighting for Oxygen with these masks.
When we do that we causing our bodies to go in to a sympathetic state aka fight or flight response
Which spikes our cortisol suppressing our immune system. This causes our lymphocytes population to go down making us susceptible to any pathogen: bacterial, viral, yeast, etc
were breathing in carbon dioxide causing us to be Hypoxic. We stressing our bodies out fighting for Oxygen with these masks.
When we do that we causing our bodies to go in to a sympathetic state aka fight or flight response
Which spikes our cortisol suppressing our immune system. This causes our lymphocytes population to go down making us susceptible to any pathogen: bacterial, viral, yeast, etc
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