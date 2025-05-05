The Backfires’ Matt Walter - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 567

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Matt Walter, bassist of the indie rock band, The Backfires, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the "This Is Not An Exit Tour" with Foxtide and Mercury. The Backfires is currently supporting their newest album, This Is Not An Exit.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

TC Electronic PolyTune 3 Tuner Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2a26DO

Boss CS-3 Compression Sustainer Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGKrQg

Electro-Harmonix Nano Bass Big Muff Pi Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOeWMK

Boss OC-3 Super Octave Pedal - https://tidd.ly/4jF5MUl

ZVEX Effects Wooly Mammoth Vexter Fuzz Pedal - https://guitar-center.pxf.io/xLOKg5

SansAmp Bass Driver DI - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/Qj09MA

Ampeg SVT Classic Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/raRKmR

Ampeg 4x10 Cab - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOVKrN

Fender Precision Bass (Fiesta Red) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/LKgLMY

Fender Jazz Bass (Olympic White) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/xLOKgv





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 30, 2025

Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:24 Pedalboard

02:44 Amp & Cabinet

04:13 Bass Guitars

06:19 Picks





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.





