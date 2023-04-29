Is this what blowback looks like? | RASMUSSEN REPORTS

Is this what blowback looks like? @TuckerCarlson
RECENT POLLING:
40-64-year-olds - Carlson 19% more Very Favorable than FNC.
Republicans - Carlson 17% more Very Favorable than FNC.
Conservatives - Carlson 22% more Very Favorable than FNC.
Even Democrats now view Carlson better than FNC.
