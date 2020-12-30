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Planet Lockdown
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1429 views • December 30, 2020
The more we do to you, the less you seem to believe we are doing it. - Joseph Mengele
Good luck in becoming a cyborg in the near future if you cannot understand what she is saying. Say goodbye to your human soul, sheeple.
The welfare of humanity is always the alibi of tyrants - Albert Camus
source
https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII
Good luck in becoming a cyborg in the near future if you cannot understand what she is saying. Say goodbye to your human soul, sheeple.
The welfare of humanity is always the alibi of tyrants - Albert Camus
source
https://youtu.be/C1-0XKYAZII
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