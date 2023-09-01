The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





New Study Proves Ivermectin Is An Effective COVID-19 Treatment + Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3KCMUGT

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/TFxs





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based)





Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication & a lot of people became aware of it during the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative COVID treatment.





In today's video, "Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol," I talk about an effective and safe Ivermectin protocol to rid your body of parasites that may be inside your body that affect your health in many negative ways.





If you are suffering from a parasite infestation issue, I highly recommend you watch this video fully, and after learning about this protocol, get yourself some Ivermectin as soon as possible and start using it!





My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno