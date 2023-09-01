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The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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1300 views • September 01, 2023

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New Study Proves Ivermectin Is An Effective COVID-19 Treatment + Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol! - https://bit.ly/3KCMUGT

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/TFxs

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Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based)


Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medication & a lot of people became aware of it during the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative COVID treatment.


In today's video, "Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol," I talk about an effective and safe Ivermectin protocol to rid your body of parasites that may be inside your body that affect your health in many negative ways.


If you are suffering from a parasite infestation issue, I highly recommend you watch this video fully, and after learning about this protocol, get yourself some Ivermectin as soon as possible and start using it!


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