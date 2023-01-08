Cross: A Mark of the Beast?

What does the Bible warn about taking "the mark of the beast"? Could technology be involved? Could a type of cross be involved? Was the cross an early Christian symbol? If not, when did it gain acceptance? Did Emperor Constantine and his mother Helena play a major role in the adoption of the cross? Does the Bible teach Jesus was killed on a cross? Do any Roman Catholic seers warn that the Chi-Rho or hooked cross could be the mark of the beast? Did faithful Christians during the Middle Ages declare that the cross was the mark of the Beast? Are cross-bearers associated with the Great Monarch and/or the Roman Catholic Church expected to persecute those that do not wear crosses? Are some persecutors expected to have crosses on their foreheads according to the late nun Anne Catherine Emmerich? Did the Paulicians, Cathari, and Isaac Newton warn about the cross being the mark of the beast? Are there any European government leaders promoting crosses for secular, military, and/or political purposes? What about the rise of the 'ecumenical cross'? Why should Christians avoid the mark of the beast according to scripture? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'What is the Origin of the Cross as a 'Christian' Symbol?' URL:https://www.cogwriter.com/cross.htm