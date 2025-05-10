Here’s how Organic Hawthorn can support good health

To help you easily incorporate organic hawthorn leaves and berries into your daily routine, the Groovy Bee Store is proud to introduce our NEW Groovy Bee Organic Hawthorn Leaf and Berry Liquid Extract!

Specially formulated to support good overall health, our premium product is carefully extracted from organic hawthorn roots, leaves and berries using organic cane sugar alcohol, distilled water and organic vegetable glycerin to help preserve beneficial components and retain maximum potency.

Groovy Bee Organic Hawthorn Leaf and Berry Liquid Extract is easy to take and provides a high concentration of phytonutrients, including powerful antioxidants, that are easy for your body to absorb.

Groovy Bee Organic Hawthorn Leaf and Berry Liquid Extract is non-GMO, non-China, certified organic and thoroughly lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.



Storage notes: Keep Organic Hawthorn Leaf and Berry Liquid Extract in a dry place. Avoid exposure to sunlight. Store at temperatures between 50 °F - 80 °F.



If pregnant or under a doctor’s care, consult your physician before using Groovy Bee Organic Hawthorn Leaf and Berry Liquid Extract.



Please note that Groovy Bee Organic Hawthorn Leaf and Berry Liquid Extract is manufactured in a facility that may contain nuts, such as peanuts and tree nuts.



