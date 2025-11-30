© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Indiana 56-3 PUMMELS Purdue | 12-0 Perfect Season & Big Ten Title Game Clinched
Description
No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) routed Purdue 56-3 in the 100th Old Oaken Bucket game, securing first perfect regular season ever and Big Ten Championship berth. Kaelon Black 2 TDs, Roman Hemby 152 rush yards, Curt Cignetti makes history. Opponent TBD: OSU/Oregon/Michigan. CFP berth likely locked.
Hashtags
#IndianaFootball #Hoosiers #BeatPurdue #BigTenChampionship #OldOakenBucket #12And0 #CFP #CollegeFootball #CurtCignetti