Indiana 56-3 PUMMELS Purdue | 12-0 Perfect Season & Big Ten Title Game Clinched
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
11 followers
2 views • 1 day ago

Indiana 56-3 PUMMELS Purdue | 12-0 Perfect Season & Big Ten Title Game Clinched

http://newsplusglobe.com/

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) routed Purdue 56-3 in the 100th Old Oaken Bucket game, securing first perfect regular season ever and Big Ten Championship berth. Kaelon Black 2 TDs, Roman Hemby 152 rush yards, Curt Cignetti makes history. Opponent TBD: OSU/Oregon/Michigan. CFP berth likely locked.​

#IndianaFootball #Hoosiers #BeatPurdue #BigTenChampionship #OldOakenBucket #12And0 #CFP #CollegeFootball #CurtCignetti

indiana hoosierspurdue boilermakersold oaken bucketbig ten championshipcurt cignetticollege football perfect seasonkaelon blackroman hembyfernando mendozacfp berth
