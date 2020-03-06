Crazy Liberals Worship Infanticide

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The demons come out as abortion activists praise their 'god' for having the 'right' to kill unwanted pregnancies as one prances around with earrings depicting alligators eating babies. Outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC various groups amass in opposition and in support of the June Medical Services vs Rousey case which could impact the future of abortion in the United States.
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