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Dr Dan Stocks refutes mainstream media, CDC and NIH talking points and treatment of COVID.
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70 views • August 17, 2021
Dr Dan Stocks is different. Not only does he know his subjects very well he explains his interpretation of the information in a straight forward way. He is, I would suggest on par with the best attorney you can find when addressing a jury during closing arguments explaining why the client (in this case the CDC, NIH & MSM) is guilty as charged with breaking the rules and giving advice and information contrary to the science.
He is highly motivational he is a born leader. I shall look forward to his appearances at the Nuremberg Mark II trials helping to prosecute all individuals who commit these heinous crimes against humanity, where the maximum penalty is death.
'I was only carrying out orders' 'I did not know what affects my actions were having' 'I was just doing my job' are examples of excuses used by the Nazis in 1945 that were not acceptable.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/standonprinciples/view/dr-destroys-the-entire-covid-narrative-611132777b022aa59dd65777
References from the video here: https://hancockcountypatriots.blogspot.com/2021/08/dr-dan-stocks-presentation-to-mt-vernon.html
He is highly motivational he is a born leader. I shall look forward to his appearances at the Nuremberg Mark II trials helping to prosecute all individuals who commit these heinous crimes against humanity, where the maximum penalty is death.
'I was only carrying out orders' 'I did not know what affects my actions were having' 'I was just doing my job' are examples of excuses used by the Nazis in 1945 that were not acceptable.
https://tv.gab.com/channel/standonprinciples/view/dr-destroys-the-entire-covid-narrative-611132777b022aa59dd65777
References from the video here: https://hancockcountypatriots.blogspot.com/2021/08/dr-dan-stocks-presentation-to-mt-vernon.html
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