THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 55: The Kings of Judah - Azariah

Azariah – or Uzziah as he is commonly known – loved the Lord and God prospered him even though he did not stamp out idolatry. Judah was rundown during the last years of his father’s reign and Uzziah conducted a number of small wars that expanded the southern kingdom’s territory.

He rebuilt the city of Eloth and its port on the Gulf of Aqaba. Towers were built in the desert to help with Judah’s defenses. The 600-foot section of Jerusalem’s wall torn down by King Jehoash of Israel was repaired. Uzziah built up arms production and his defense industry developed the capacity to sling large stones from walled fortifications.

Uzziah was a skilled manager when it came to farming and animal husbandry and Lucifer took him down with pride when he decided to conduct a sacrifice in the temple and bypass the priests. This led to a confrontation and king became leprous. Uzziah was a great king and the people were blessed under his reign, but he sabotaged himself and refused to repent afterwards.

