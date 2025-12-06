BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 55: The Kings of Judah - Azariah
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 2 days ago

Azariah – or Uzziah as he is commonly known – loved the Lord and God prospered him even though he did not stamp out idolatry. Judah was rundown during the last years of his father’s reign and Uzziah conducted a number of small wars that expanded the southern kingdom’s territory.

He rebuilt the city of Eloth and its port on the Gulf of Aqaba. Towers were built in the desert to help with Judah’s defenses. The 600-foot section of Jerusalem’s wall torn down by King Jehoash of Israel was repaired. Uzziah built up arms production and his defense industry developed the capacity to sling large stones from walled fortifications.

Uzziah was a skilled manager when it came to farming and animal husbandry and Lucifer took him down with pride when he decided to conduct a sacrifice in the temple and bypass the priests. This led to a confrontation and king became leprous. Uzziah was a great king and the people were blessed under his reign, but he sabotaged himself and refused to repent afterwards.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1844.pdf

RLJ-1844 -- JANUARY 23, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
israelleprosykingpriestsuzziahgulf of aqaba
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy