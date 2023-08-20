Create New Account
The Big Picture of the Maui Fire tied to the SEALs
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
We’ll link the Maui Fire to the USA invasion and tie the destabilization efforts to the Bible.  The idea of priming the seals with a combination of various factors like weather manipulation, Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), arson, forest fires, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN 17 goals), King Charles, Climate Change scam, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), mRNA technology, the Deagle Report, the allowed China invasion and last World War 3.   All of this is by design to enslave you?   Why 2030?   What does this have to do with Planet X?   We tie it all together.  

Keywords
vaccinesconspiracy theoriesweather manipulationdirected energy weaponsarsondewsworld war iiisealsforest firesclimate scamglobal eventsmrna technologycbdccentral bank digital currenciesdeagle reportmaui fireun 17 goalsunited nations sustainable development goalstechnology impactgeopolitical trendsking charles war on weather

