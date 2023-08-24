May 14, 2023
Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the foundation of God's word and the importance of staying in a relationship with Jesus. Follow the Holy Spirit in all things; do your best to keep the garbage of this world from getting in you. Being in a relationship means you need to stay faithful, don't cheat on God with sin!
"Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity." 2 Timothy 2:19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.