Russia State Media: “Unrest Inside and Outside of US Capitol in Washington, DC”
StopHate.com
Published Yesterday |

So Russia State media is allowed inside the Capitol, but NO INDEPENDENT US CITIZEN JOURNALISTS!


Sputnik (news agency)

https://sputniknews.com/

“funded in whole or in part by the Russian government”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sputnik_(news_agency)

YouTube Video “Unrest Inside and Outside of US Capitol in Washington, DC” Jan 6, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2JTU7l6BrU

Unavailable “This video is not available in your country”

https://web.archive.org/web/20210111112159/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2JTU7l6BrU

Wayback Machine Archived Video Download Link

https://web.archive.org/web/20210120193539_id/https://r4---sn-n4v7sn7l.googlevideo.com/videoplayback?expire=1611192935&ei=B4YIYL_8KIytkwamj4fICg&ip=207.241.225.182&id=o-ANdxCzyp1OHgSA5slPpywgl_P2LO1fx4YEPjPdlLD_2o&itag=22&source=youtube&requiressl=yes&mh=yV&mm=31%2C26&mn=sn-n4v7sn7l%2Csn-a5mlrn7s&ms=au%2Conr&mv=m&mvi=4&pl=20&initcwndbps=1321250&vprv=1&mime=video%2Fmp4&ns=Zh16R63kHUSIDgD2oC_qOZYF&ratebypass=yes&dur=557.069&lmt=1610254884446999&mt=1611170919&fvip=4&c=WEB&txp=5532434&n=XsGx84_niYiOxZ&sparams=expire%2Cei%2Cip%2Cid%2Citag%2Csource%2Crequiressl%2Cvprv%2Cmime%2Cns%2Cratebypass%2Cdur%2Clmt&sig=AOq0QJ8wRQIhAJhDy4sxSxYaqT53pQQnCli-Ne4h23JyS8YMTXZq4gaJAiA7f98FOH9lfMT0XaB_GJOsvte6vXKdzI2M-J5AYrHnyw%3D%3D&lsparams=mh%2Cmm%2Cmn%2Cms%2Cmv%2Cmvi%2Cpl%2Cinitcwndbps&lsig=AG3C_xAwRAIgbhVm42mTfzqKO9m8oxpIfXWtWNrODqLQjVWceLUhU2ECICMyY0v4eedgp-aSobHuh67PvMWilu20k3Exg4F_waSp&video_id=-2JTU7l6BrU

Video on Google Drive Mirror

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZwlSXRSJZz6l8bfEyzDzmqekWJEjSTN_

Tweet

https://twitter.com/HelpStopHate/status/1613551147142324226



