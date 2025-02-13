BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Arizona May Be Next
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
27 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
276 views • 2 months ago

Bill Gates is planning to build a "smart city" near Phoenix Arizona where many home insurance policies are being cancelled just like they were 2 months before the fires in LA.

Depopulation is happening and the elites are creating more wars, firestorms, hurricanes, famines, disease, crime, poverty, etc.

When people have had enough, they will accept an offering of CBDC's that promises to return peace and prosperity to all. But in doing so they will empower the controllers to impoverish anyone who opposes them.

The serpents don't want decentralized state-owned currencies, strong healthy people, and unbiased reasoning AI. They want CBDCs that can be revoked, sick, weak, and dying sheep who trust the "science", and woke programmed AI.

Presented by AI BEAST

https://shawncoreyauthor.com/

Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/

Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM

Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584

Keywords
deep statenew world ordersmart citiesbill gatesgovernment corruptionenergy weaponswefcbdcs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy