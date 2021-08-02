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URGENT!!! - Word held after the Saint Orthodox Liturgy (prepare yourselves for what is coming)
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30 views • August 02, 2021
RE-POST of the video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPXqTjM65wE - WITH TRANSCRIPT:
"With the help of God we begin today the Fast of the Virgin Mary. Two weeks of eating without oil, for those who can. For those who can not, fast as you can. The Monday, Thursday and Friday ... (something I could not understand). Maybe this is the last Fast in liberty. I have some back-stage information, I do not say from whom, It is not important, from the Government, at the end of this month (of August 2021) they want to impose a Grade 5 Planetary Lock down. During this Lock down you will not be able to find food. So they enter in the Phase II of the Vaccination, that of Determination / Mandatory, because this was accepted willingly only by 30%, if these numbers are real. Now the Next Step, will be the Determination, and at the end will be what is worse. God have Mercy on us! So, my supplication, my urge will be, as a soul herder I can not betray my flock, make yourselves food. I told you and I will tell you again. Make yourselves food. Do not take all the situation lightly! Have food for at least 3 or 4 months. Those who are in the cities, especially them, even water. The things get more complicated if God allows it. How God will want, we do not know. What they have in their demonic plan, is total slavery. Maybe they will lock us down, in such a manner that we will not be able to walk our cats outside, with the army on the streets, stores closed everywhere for this so called Pandemy. Who knows if they will come with the vaccination at your homes, on your property. So, we do not know how much time we will be able to tell the truth. God with His Mercy! But I tell you this: DO NOT RECEIVE THE VACCINES WITH ALL COSTS, BETTER DEAD THAN VACCINATED! DO YOU UNDERSTAND! Do not tell at the Final Judgement that I have not told you! Make yourselves a food reserve, PRAY MORE, especially during this Fast. After that, take care of the books, you do not know what it is going to happen with the Sacred Books / Texts, because they are going with all the Plans at once, with the Faith, and with all, to swallow / absorb the whole world in their satanic plan. It will not be bad to find people in order for you to form remote / rural communities against the System. To know others and to get help. After that, IF THEY SUCCESSFULLY IMPOSE THE FOOD CRISIS, will be A DISASTER, ALL LEVERS CONVERGE TO THIS (TO THE FOOD CRISIS). EVERYONE IS PREPARING FOR THIS. THE ARMY AND THE STATE STOCKPILE FOOD, THEY ALREADY BEGIN THE FOOD RESTRICTIONS. It is NOW the issue to give a certain ratio of food to every person at the door. They will come with the barrel of shit and piss (because this is their food and their water) to give you a portion, to make you dependent on their system. IF YOU ACCEPT THE VACCINE, YOU WILL GET YOUR WATER AND FOOD, IF YOU DO NOT YOU STAY AND ENDURE, AND LOOK UPON THE STARS. We do not believe in their help. Stockpile food, it is better to rot if it too much. I apologize, I do not feel to good. God help us all!"
"With the help of God we begin today the Fast of the Virgin Mary. Two weeks of eating without oil, for those who can. For those who can not, fast as you can. The Monday, Thursday and Friday ... (something I could not understand). Maybe this is the last Fast in liberty. I have some back-stage information, I do not say from whom, It is not important, from the Government, at the end of this month (of August 2021) they want to impose a Grade 5 Planetary Lock down. During this Lock down you will not be able to find food. So they enter in the Phase II of the Vaccination, that of Determination / Mandatory, because this was accepted willingly only by 30%, if these numbers are real. Now the Next Step, will be the Determination, and at the end will be what is worse. God have Mercy on us! So, my supplication, my urge will be, as a soul herder I can not betray my flock, make yourselves food. I told you and I will tell you again. Make yourselves food. Do not take all the situation lightly! Have food for at least 3 or 4 months. Those who are in the cities, especially them, even water. The things get more complicated if God allows it. How God will want, we do not know. What they have in their demonic plan, is total slavery. Maybe they will lock us down, in such a manner that we will not be able to walk our cats outside, with the army on the streets, stores closed everywhere for this so called Pandemy. Who knows if they will come with the vaccination at your homes, on your property. So, we do not know how much time we will be able to tell the truth. God with His Mercy! But I tell you this: DO NOT RECEIVE THE VACCINES WITH ALL COSTS, BETTER DEAD THAN VACCINATED! DO YOU UNDERSTAND! Do not tell at the Final Judgement that I have not told you! Make yourselves a food reserve, PRAY MORE, especially during this Fast. After that, take care of the books, you do not know what it is going to happen with the Sacred Books / Texts, because they are going with all the Plans at once, with the Faith, and with all, to swallow / absorb the whole world in their satanic plan. It will not be bad to find people in order for you to form remote / rural communities against the System. To know others and to get help. After that, IF THEY SUCCESSFULLY IMPOSE THE FOOD CRISIS, will be A DISASTER, ALL LEVERS CONVERGE TO THIS (TO THE FOOD CRISIS). EVERYONE IS PREPARING FOR THIS. THE ARMY AND THE STATE STOCKPILE FOOD, THEY ALREADY BEGIN THE FOOD RESTRICTIONS. It is NOW the issue to give a certain ratio of food to every person at the door. They will come with the barrel of shit and piss (because this is their food and their water) to give you a portion, to make you dependent on their system. IF YOU ACCEPT THE VACCINE, YOU WILL GET YOUR WATER AND FOOD, IF YOU DO NOT YOU STAY AND ENDURE, AND LOOK UPON THE STARS. We do not believe in their help. Stockpile food, it is better to rot if it too much. I apologize, I do not feel to good. God help us all!"
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