BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 “THE ISLAND IS GONE.” - JAMAICA WIPED OUT AS ‘SMART CITY’ REBUILD MOVES IN.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1939 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 1 day ago

🚨 “THE ISLAND IS GONE.” - JAMAICA WIPED OUT AS ‘SMART CITY’ REBUILD MOVES IN.


New aerial footage shows entire towns completely erased. Homes flattened, roads gone, 80% of the island still without power.


The Prime Minister calls it “the worst destruction in our history.”


Months before the storm, government leaders were already pushing Vision 2030 “Smart City” blueprints across Jamaica.


Now the island’s in ruins… and those same plans are suddenly being fast-tracked.


Paradise destroyed. Smart City approved.


The worst storm in Jamaica’s history didn’t just destroy the island, it cleared the way for their new agenda.


X Link

https://x.com/hustlebitch_/status/1983646405064335405?s=67


Keywords
citysmartjamaicawiped out asrebuild moves in
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy