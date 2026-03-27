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♪ Governments Seek To Exterminate Their Own
wolfburg
wolfburg
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12-bar Chicago Blues shuffle, driving rhythm, gritty amplified harmonica, distorted "rooster-call" harp solos, rhythmic staccato chugging, percussive tongue-slap harmonica, raw analog recording

[Intro] (Slow, gritty acoustic guitar strumming. A lonely harmonica wail.)

[Verse 1] They print the money, steal the gold, While sellin’ lies so slick and cold. From FDA to CDC, They poison kids for Pharma’s fee. Vaccine mandates, toxic shots, Turnin’ free men into robots. They call it "care," but don’t be blind— It’s depopulation, sleek designed.

[Chorus] (Build intensity, heavy drums kick in) Oh, they want us gone, that’s plain to see, Through poisoned food and tyranny. From chemtrails sprayin’ in the sky, To fake pandemics, tellin’ lies. They hate the folks who work the land, Replacin’ us with AI plans. But we won’t bow, we’ll make our stand— They’ll learn the truth’s a burnin’ brand.

[Verse 2] (Lower the volume, steady bass line) The globalists in D.C. towers, Plot while sippin’ champagne showers. They mock the poor, they steal the crops, While farmers fight to make it stop. GMOs and glyphosate, Kill the soil, seal our fate. They tax the air, they tax the rain, All while callin’ it "sustain’."

[Bridge] (Driving rhythm, building tension) They’ll jail a man for speakin’ free, Like Brandon Raub, a Marine, you see. Locked away for Facebook posts, While bankers loot with billionaire boasts. The music’s rigged, the kids are tranced, With Satan’s beats, their souls entranced. From Gaga’s rites to Grammy shows, It’s mind control the whole world knows.

[Guitar Solo] (Distorted electric guitar solo, bluesy and aggressive)

[Chorus] Oh, they want us gone, that’s plain to see, Through poisoned food and tyranny. From chemtrails sprayin’ in the sky, To fake pandemics, tellin’ lies. They hate the folks who work the land, Replacin’ us with AI plans. But we won’t bow, we’ll make our stand— They’ll learn the truth’s a burnin’ brand.

[Outro] (Slowing down, heavy emphasis on each line) So grab your guns, your seeds, your gold, Their New World Order’s growin’ cold. The Lord’s awake, His hand is strong, Their evil schemes won’t last too long. We’ll sing this tune from sea to sea, Till every soul is bold and free. The reckoning’s comin’, mark my words— Their crimes won’t fly like mockin’ birds.

[End] (Final heavy guitar chord fades into wind sounds)

Keywords
driving rhythm12-bar chicago blues shufflegritty amplified harmonicadistorted harp solosrhythmic staccato chuggingpercussive tongue-slap harmonicaraw analog recording
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