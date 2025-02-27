Psychiatry is the only discipline in medicine that requires no test or experiment!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Kimberly Crail: The way I was always taught was that the immune system basically has two sides. It has one side, it can fight viral, and the other side, it can fight bacterial, but it can't fight both at the same time. And so typically, I know people are very hot around this topic. Can you please educate us on what is a virus?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: The word virus means poison from Latin. The point is that bearded gentleman's name is Dr Andy Kaufman, and what he is is a psychiatrist, and it's interesting you went there. So he's the only discipline disciple, the only discipline in medicine, that practices without taking a single test or without ever doing a single experiment. They've never worked on an individual. Their job is to convince you you are crazy, and remove your constitutional rights or force vaccinate you and convince you you are a person, United States citizen and not a human being. So when Andy Kaufman gets on these shows, he's got a huge, huge conflict of interest, and I want everybody to go to Caroline Chang and I'll find her website where she did me and Andy Kaufman a year after he yelled me off the screen and refused to listen to me, because you yell over people, hey, I'll show you the data.

The word virus is poison. Guess you don't know your Latin. Perhaps you should go back to school. And most of medicine is in German, so you have to learn the language in order to speak the language. And then the Greeks. I do my medicine according to the Greeks as well. So it's your philosophy when you get a PhD. And you know, mine is George Washington University. You know mine is biochemistry and molecular biology.

