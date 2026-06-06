SDA Pastor Tortured, Beaten & Imprisoned For Third Angels Message. Churches Register With Government

HRA Chairman Saad Kassis-Mohamed Calls On Kyrgyzstan To Release Tortured Seventh-Day Adventist Pastor Reverend Pavel Shreider. The Human Rights Association (HRA) calleded on the Government of Kyrgyzstan to release immediately and unconditionally Reverend Pavel Shreider, a 65-year-old Seventh-day Adventist pastor currently imprisoned on charges of inciting religious enmity following his arrest by the National Security Committee in November 2024, to initiate a full and independent investigation into the torture he suffered in custody and to prosecute all officers responsible, and to repeal the legal provision that criminalises membership of unregistered religious communities in violation of Kyrgyzstan’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Reverend Pavel Shreider, 65, is a pastor of the True and Free Reform Seventh-day Adventist Church in Kyrgyzstan. In November 2024, he was arrested by officers of the National Security Committee and charged with incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious, or regional enmity under Kyrgyz law. The charge arose directly from his religious activities as a pastor of an unregistered Adventist church. The True and Free Reform Seventh-day Adventist Church declines on principled grounds to submit to Kyrgyzstan’s mandatory state registration requirements. Under Kyrgyz law, membership of an unregistered religious community is a criminal offence. Reverend Shreider’s arrest and imprisonment are the direct and sole consequence of his exercise of the right to practise and lead a religious community that has not submitted to state registration. He is currently serving a three-year custodial sentence. The HRA’s review of documented accounts confirms that Reverend Shreider was subjected to torture during his interrogation by National Security Committee officers. In a formal complaint submitted in November 2024, Reverend Shreider stated: five officers struck him on the head and chest, kicked him in the spine from behind, and struck him with an iron pipe to force him to confess to criminal conduct. He sustained a traumatic brain injury as a direct result of that treatment. The existence and severity of that injury is not disputed: a written communication from the prison chief, Major Azat Kudaybergenov, confirmed that doctors had diagnosed traumatic brain injury resulting in cognitive impairment. Reverend Shreider’s brain injury is permanent. It was inflicted by state security officers in a state detention facility. The Kyrgyz government has not publicly acknowledged responsibility for it. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture and the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief have raised Reverend Shreider’s case directly with the Government of Kyrgyzstan. Their concerns include both the torture he suffered and the underlying legal basis for his imprisonment. The mandatory registration requirement that forms the basis of the charges against him has no foundation in international human rights law. Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Kyrgyzstan is a state party, guarantees the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, and protects the right to manifest religion or belief in community with others. The criminalisation of membership of an unregistered religious community is incompatible with that guarantee without qualification.





Kazakh pastor sentenced to 7 years restricted freedom. More than 12 weeks after his arrest by Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee secret police, Seventh-day Adventist Yklas Kabduakasov was sentenced to seven years’ restricted freedom by a court in the capital Astana on Nov. 9. Both Kabduakasov and his community repeatedly denied prosecution accusations that he spread “religious discord” when discussing his faith with and offering Christian books to others.





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