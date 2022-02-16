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Jonah was NOT in a whale???
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208 views • February 16, 2022
The Jonah story is a very important story because it is directly connected to Jesus and Him showing us one sign that He will be the Messiah. We are going to look at the text and see what it says, was it a whale or something else?
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