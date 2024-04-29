Persecution, War and Captive in Babylon ... But God!

In the Old Testament after their rebellion against God some young Hebrews were taken captive in Babylon and thrown into a fiery furnace... but God was with them walking in the midst of it (Daniel 2). Seven Churches representative of all churches throughout history, some infiltrated by compromise and immorality... but God calls out His people and offers repentance and a future. When hope fails and people fall, God has a plan. Read about it in the Bible, and be an Overcomer in this life no matter the circumstances! But God!