Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John Petersen Answers Questions - December 2022 (Preview)
10 views
channel image
ArlingtonInstitute
Published 18 hours ago |

Enjoy this preview episode. The full episode (available to Premium members here https://arlingtoninstitute.org/questions-december-2022/) includes the following topics: How to help and convince others step into their power, aliens pulling the strings of the Illuminati, when will folks stop lining up for Covid shots, why is China is tanking its economy with their senseless, over-the-top, lock-downs, what is understood about the AI that has taken control of the derivatives market, what is the difference between a futurist and a visionary, when it comes to a civil war, how can we come together?

If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and let us add you to our free alert list.  We will notify you when new content is released. 

Keywords
evolutionnew worldnew humanexpanded awareness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket