Just sharing some observations...

The bluetooth thing is strange, maybe the bluetooth codes go back on when in proximity of emf waves? My moms' codes have also changed, two out of four have different letters and numbers.

The early onset of dementia is hard to attribute to the vaxx as diet plays a huge role in mental health and this guy was a vegan, malnourished. And for my mom, she has always been forgetful although she recently admitted not being able to remember names.

The "this website might harm your phone" was kind of scary. Fortunately I am not that often on my phone but I follow some Brighteoners and have a shortcut on my startscreen.

I'm just sharing, informing you all to see if my observations can be confirmed or maybe it is just me.

🙏🌻

[email protected]