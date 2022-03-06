Midnight-Chat, a Fellow Fighter of NFSC, Escaped From Ukraine

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03/03/2022 Midnight-Chat: The war situation in Kyiv was very unstable. A rescue team member from New Federal State of China (NFSC) contacted me right away after my registration form was submitted. With the instruction from the rescue team, we 7 people left our residency in Kyiv on March 1st around 3pm and got on a leaving train. We changed trains at Lviv and Przemysl, the Polish border city. After a long way and a lot of hardships, we finally arrived at the Warsaw Railway Station smoothly and safely today on March 3rd around 2pm. I am really grateful and thankful.