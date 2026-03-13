❗️Friday the 13th: Diesel crisis hits Australia. ⛽️ 🚨 🇦🇺

⚡️ALERT: This is huge. Time to remove Russian sanctions and ask Putin to re-supply Australia's 90 day strategic reserve.

@Aussie Cossack

✅TikTok: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSuUL8jGy/

✅YouTube: https://youtube.com/shorts/SUi4M1ritG0

Added:

The US has partially lifted sanctions on the sale of Russian oil.

The US Treasury Department has issued a license that allows for the completion of deliveries of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships as of March 12, 2026.

The document authorizes operations related to the sale, delivery, and unloading of such fuel until April 11, 2026.

The license specifies that ancillary services are also subject to the permit: ship management, insurance, bunkering, registration, piloting, and other operations necessary for the delivery and unloading of cargo.