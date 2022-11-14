Fmr DNI Proves Biden Admin Is Targeting Their Political Opponents Like Elon Musk

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John Ratcliffe: government "awarded a $3 billion dollar contract to Elon Musk and SpaceX to build a lunar lander... Elon Musk wasn't a security threat then. He only became a national security threat when he purchased Twitter"