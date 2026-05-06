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Manufacturing Drugs in Space—What They’re Not Telling You | Kim Bright
Sarah Westall
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See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Kimchi One from Brightcore – Health Starts in the Gut

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Kim Bright, expert nutritionist and founder of Brightcore, rejoins the program to break down the rapidly changing business model behind drug development.

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We explore how new technologies—including sending drug formulations into space through partnerships with NASA—are reshaping the pharmaceutical landscape. While these innovations could unlock breakthrough treatments, they also raise serious concerns about due diligence and how these formulations will actually behave in the human body here on Earth.

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As barriers to entry rise and fewer players are able to compete, we may be entering a new era—one where supply is concentrated, competition is limited, and monopolistic dynamics take hold in ways we haven’t seen before.

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We also discuss the amazing benefits of Kimchi and its unmatched 900 probiotics in one natural food.

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Learn more at: https://Brightcore.com/Sarah Use coupon code Sarah to save 25%

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy